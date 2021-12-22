Three-point shooting leads Shenendehowa past Albany
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa shot 11-16 from three-point range against Albany to top the Falcons 59-50 in a night that featured a special halftime ceremony honoring World Series champion and Shen grad Ian Anderson.
The Plainsmen trailed by three points at the break, but outscored Albany 20-6 in the third quarter to rally past the Falcons.
Mason Courtney led all scorers with 29 points. Albany’s Isaiah Austin scored 24 points in defeat.
More Sports News
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips