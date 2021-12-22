Three-point shooting leads Shenendehowa past Albany

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa shot 11-16 from three-point range against Albany to top the Falcons 59-50 in a night that featured a special halftime ceremony honoring World Series champion and Shen grad Ian Anderson.

The Plainsmen trailed by three points at the break, but outscored Albany 20-6 in the third quarter to rally past the Falcons.

Mason Courtney led all scorers with 29 points. Albany’s Isaiah Austin scored 24 points in defeat.

