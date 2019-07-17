Three local wrestlers to compete at Worlds

The United States will send about 150 wrestlers to the World Championship, it’s an extremely selective group, and what’s amazing is three members of Team USA come from one club here in the Capital Region.

“To represent the United States of America at the world championships, it doesn’t get any better than that.” Frank Popolizio

Heavyweight freestyle wrestler from Duanesburg, Nick Gwiazdowski, will return for a third straight year. He took home the bronze medal in each of his two appearances.

Two-time New York State Champion, first-time qualifier for the world championships, and Shenendehowa star, Stevo Poulin, will also be representing Team USA.

“I’m not looking at it as a nice trip to Bulgaria, I’m looking at it as winning the world championships.” Stevo Poulin

Finally, Team USA will also be represented by another Plainsmen. Jesse Porter will be making his fourth attempt at a world title after coming up short in his last three visits.

“I want to wrestle the best I can to my best ability every single match, every single match leave it out there.” Jesse Porter

Win or lose, the trio is setting a high standard in the Journeymen Wrestling Program.