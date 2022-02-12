SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union men’s hockey team hosted Colgate Friday night, looking for 3 points in the standings.

The Dutchmen and the Raiders were knotted at 1 after the first period. Union took the lead after the second period, taking a 4-3 lead into the third. Colgate roared back late in the third period, tallying 3 goals in the final 2 minutes to earn a 6-4 victory.

The Dutchmen will look to bounce back Saturday night against #16 Cornell.