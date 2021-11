ALBANY,N.Y.(NEWS10)--- While some are prepping their turkey dinner tonight, others are celebrating Thanksgiving Eve. The night has garnered a reputation connected with drinking and police departments add extra DWI patrols.

Restaurants and bars still recovering from pandemic restrictions enjoy the business, but owners want repeat customers.

"This is a great opportunity for downtown Albany to show that we want people to come and enjoy the nightlife here, but allow people to do it responsibly," Dominick Purnomo, who owns Yono's.