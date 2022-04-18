Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Katie Thomson has returned to Syracuse to face her alma mater before, but on Tuesday it’ll be different because of who will be coaching the Orange on the other side of the box.

Thomson will lead her Great Danes against first year head coach Kayla Treanor and the #4 Orange. Thomson was an assistant coach at Syracuse for the beginning of the Niskayuna graduate’s record breaking career. Treanor is the program leader in goals, while Thomson owns the assists and points record for Syracuse.

For the cherry on top, Treanor has cited Thomson as inspiration, watching the Bethlehem grad lead the Eagles when Treanor was growing up. Thomson’s eager for the mentor-mentee matchup. “It’s going to be so great to look across the box and see Kayla on the other side,” said Thomson. “I’m so proud that she is taking over the program and doing such an amazing job. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I have so much respect for her as both a player and coach.”

Faceoff on Tuesday is set for 4:00 PM.