ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Tom and Mary Casey stadium was buzzing Sunday for day two of the Premier Lacrosse League’s opening weekend. The opening matchup of the day saw the return of one of, if not the greatest player in UAlbany history: Lyle Thompson.

Thompson led the Cannons into battle against the Waterdogs. The former Great Dane roared out of the gate, scoring all four of his goals in the first quarter. Thompson finished with four goals and two assists, leading the Cannons to a 16-10 win.

Thompson relishes thriving in front of the same fans that cheered for him throughout his collegiate career. “It’s always nice,” said Thompson. “This is home away from home for me. It’s like a community here and lacrosse really came together as a community here in Albany, so any time we play in Albany whether it’s NLL, PLL, it feels like home. Any time you have crowds like this, the energy of the game just feels a lot better.”

In the final matchup of the weekend, Chrome topped Archers 11-10.