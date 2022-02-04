Third period dooms Thunder in 7-3 loss to Komets

Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder had a chance at a series win Friday night hosting the Fort Wayne Komets coming off a 4-3 win Wednesday, but the third period doomed them.

After a three goal first period from the Thunder, the Komets rallied to tie it up before the start of the third. From there, the Komets unloaded four straight goals on Adirondack to come away with a 7-3 win. The Thunder are back in action Saturday night when they host the Komets to finish the series at 7 p.m.