The streak continues for Mechanicville in big win over Tamarac

Mechanicville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville entered Thursday night’s game riding a 51-game unbeaten streak in league play, and the Raiders weren’t about to let that slip away against Wasaren foe Tamarac at home.

The Raiders got started early, with Justin Manion putting Mechanicville on the board with 33 minutes left in the first half. Andrew Kraszewski took over from there, scoring two of his three goals on the night in a row. TJ Bisaillon added another before the half to give Mechanicville a 4-0 halftime lead.

The Raiders would go on to score four more goals in the second half for an 8-0 win over Tamarac. The win moves them to 11-0 on the season with nine shutouts. The streak improves to 52 games.

