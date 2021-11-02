The Snell show sparks OESJ past Argyle in Class D sectional championship

Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The original plan was to knock out all the Section 2 boys soccer championships at Colonie on Saturday.

Rain ruined those plans, which gave us a Section 2 soccer marathon at Colonie over the past few days. Tuesday started with the Class D title game — The five seed Argyle taking on two seed OESJ.

This game was the Snell show. Junior Andrew Snell literally sliced and diced his way through one, two, three, four, five, six, seven defenders to gives the Wolves a 1-0 first half lead.

His older brother Mason added to it shortly after. Andrew to Mason, who sent a rip upper 90 to give OESJ a 2-0 lead at the half.

They just kept rolling the second half. Mason made one move and fired away from at least 30 yards out that tucked in the bottom right corner of the net, giving OESJ a 3-0 lead that they wouldn’t give up on their way to a Class D title.

