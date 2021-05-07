The Latest: Virus KOs Canada from Olympic gymnastics event

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Canada will not send a gymnastics team to a last-chance Tokyo Olympic qualifier because of COVID-19 concerns.

The 2021 Senior Pan American Championships are in Rio de Janeiro from June 4-13. Canada’s would have been trying to qualify in men’s artistic, women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.

Canada had the opportunity to qualify one more gymnast in men’s and women’s artistic and one individual and one group in rhythmic gymnastics at the competition.

The event also is a qualifier for trampoline, but there will be another qualification event in that discipline in Italy.

Gymnastics Canada also said Friday the risk was “too high” to send a team to the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico.

“In this pandemic environment, an additional layer of concern is required when travelling internationally to competitions,” Ian Moss, CEO of the governing body, said in a statement.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire