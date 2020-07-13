The Latest: NHL says 43 players tested positive for virus

FILE – In this Friday, July 3, 2020, file photo, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross gestures during baseball practice at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Ross was already stepping into some big shoes when he agreed to replace Joe Maddon as manager of the Cubs. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now Ross is a first-year skipper trying to guide his team through a brand new experience full of testing and protocols and an unforgiving 60-game season. How well he navigates the unprecedented situation is an important slice of the Cubs’ hopes for returning to the playoffs. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The NHL says 43 players tested positive for the coronavirus from June 8 through the end of the league’s optional workouts.

That number announced Monday includes 30 who tested positive at team facilities and 13 the league is aware of who tested positive outside the league’s protocols for its Phase 2.

The NHL opened Phase 3 Monday with the start of training camps for the 24-team playoffs, scheduled to open in two hub Canadian cities — Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta — on Aug. 1. Players had until Monday evening to elect to opt out of competition without penalty.

All players who tested positive self-isolated. The NHL is not sharing names of the players who test positive or the teams involved.

Los Angeles Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval is back with the team after contracting coronavirus last month.

Sandoval disclosed his positive test Monday from the Angels’ summer camp, calling the virus “unlike anything I’d ever felt before.” He says he tested positive on June 22.

Sandoval thinks he caught it while golfing with a friend,because he had been careful about being out in public for several weeks beforehand. He said he endured three days of body aches, chills and fever before his symptoms lessened. He rejoined the Angels last week.

Sandoval went 5-3 with a 3.66 ERA last season as a rookie with the Angels, making three starts. He is among several candidates for a spot in the back end of the Halos’ rotation.

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross is skipping the team’s Monday morning workout because he is awaiting his completed result from his Saturday coronavirus test.

The team says five other Tier 1 individuals also missed the workout for the same reason. Tier 1, according to baseball’s 2020 operations manual, includes players and other on-field personnel.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we think it makes sense for the six of us to wait for clarity,” Ross said in a release. “Situations like this have not been a worrisome indicator of a positive test result to date.”

The Cubs say there should be “further clarity” later in the day.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed its virtual Football Kickoff media event.

The league says the event to preview each teams’ prospects heading into fall training camp is delayed until further notice. The three-day event was originally scheduled to be held beginning July 21.

The ACC says future decisions and announcements will take place “at the appropriate time.”

The Patriot League has joined the Ivy League in canceling fall sports, including football, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division I conference says it has still not determined whether winter and spring sports competition will be held and that it will consider holding fall sports in the second semester. The Ivy League made a similar announcement last week. The Patriot League is the first conference in the Football Championship Subdivision that competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision’s playoffs to suspend its season.

Army and Navy compete in the Patriot League in many sports, including basketball, but not in football. The Patriot League said Army and Navy are exempt from the fall sports cancellation, which also includes women’s soccer and volleyball.

Athletes will be permitted to practice and train with coaches and in team facilities “provided health and safety conditions support such activities,” the conference said.

Swiss soccer club Zurich says it will field an under-21 team to try to save the season from being canceled because the first-team is isolating at home.

Zurich’s game on Saturday was postponed because multiple players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club says it will play Tuesday against third-place Basel by selecting young players from its backup roster.

Zurich also has to play title contender Young Boys and St. Gallen and says it wanted to avoid the league being annulled.

The 10 teams are already playing in midweek and on weekends to finish the season on Aug. 2 and meet a UEFA deadline for European competition entries. It is unclear when Zurich can play a re-scheduled game against Sion.

Zurich is in sixth place but in contention to earn a Europa League entry by finishing fourth.

