The Latest: Poland to allow soccer fans starting on June 19

The gates of St. Edwards’ Lewis-Chen Family Soccer Field are locked and marked closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Austin, Texas. In response to the economic impact of COVID-19, St. Edwards says they are cutting cut six sports programs including men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf and men’s soccer. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Poland will allow soccer fans to attend games in limited numbers starting on June 19.

Fans will only be allowed to make up 25% of the stadium’s capacity and no away supporters will be allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Polish league will resume on Friday in empty stadiums. No games have been played since March 9.

The return of fans will be governed by special sanitary regulations worked out with the health ministry and sanitary authorities.

French car manufacturer Renault says it is staying in Formula One despite planning a large number of job cuts.

Renault general director Clotilde Delbos made the announcement in a telephone conference call.

Renault plans to cut 15,000 jobs as part of its financial restructuring but Delbos said the company’s presence in F1 will not be affected.

The Swiss soccer league will restart on June 20 in empty stadiums.

The league says the 20 clubs in the top two divisions have voted 17-2 in favor of resuming. There was one abstention.

The league has been shut down since February because of the coronavirus pandemic. There are 13 rounds left in the top division and the league wants to complete the season on Aug. 2.

St. Gallen leads defending champion Young Boys on goal difference. Third-place Basel trails by five points.

Basel is also still in the Europa League. UEFA hopes to complete that competition in August after domestic seasons end.

The league says a separate vote to increase the top division from 10 teams to 12 failed to pass.

The dates for the FA Cup semifinals have been changed to July 18-19.

The Football Association originally announced dates of July 11-12 but a short time later decided to push them back.

The FA Cup final is set for Aug. 1.

The Japanese soccer league will resume on July 4 in empty stadiums.

J-League chairman Mitsuru Murai made the announcement in a online news conference.

The J-League suspended play on Feb. 26 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both soccer and baseball were able begin play after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency earlier in the week.

The soccer league says “matches will be held without spectators but the league will continue preparations to allow spectators into the stadiums in the future.”

The league says all matches will be rescheduled with a priority given to scheduling teams from the same geographic region to limit travel.

A new schedule will be announced on June 15. The lower level J-2 and J-3 leagues can begin play on June 27.

The reshaped English soccer season is set to end with the FA Cup final on Aug. 1.

The Football Association has announced provisional dates for the remaining rounds of the competition a day after the Premier League said it planned to restart on June 17.

The quarterfinals of the FA Cup are scheduled to take place over the weekend of June 27-28 and the semifinals on July 11-12.

The semifinals and final are usually held at Wembley Stadium. The FA says further information on venues will be announced later.

The FA says the match dates are dependent on safety measures being met as lockdown measures are gradually eased during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish soccer league could use virtual crowds when the competition resumes in empty stadiums next month.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas says the league is working with the possibility of giving fans different options on how to watch the matches on television. He says they may be able to choose either the original feed with no fans or an alternative one with crowds superimposed on the stands.

Tebas says fans may also have the option of hearing pre-recorded crowd noise or stick with the live sound from the empty stadiums.

Tebas says the Spanish league is expected to resume on June 11 and finish on July 19. The next season would start on Sept. 12. The European competitions are set to be played after the end of the domestic leagues.

Tebas says he wants two or three league matches to be played every day until the end of the competition.

The Pan Pacific Swimming Championships won’t be held as planned in 2022 because of a crowded international sporting schedule brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada was scheduled to host the quadrennial event in 2022 but instead will host in 2026.

Swimming Canada says charter nations Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States “agreed to defer” the event.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021. That then led to the swimming world championships being pushed back to May 2022.

The 2020 Junior Pan Pacific Championships were moved to August 2022 in Hawaii.

Fans will be in the stadiums when the Russian soccer league restarts next month.

The Russian government’s coronavirus task force says spectators will be allowed if they don’t exceed 10% of the stadium’s capacity.

The Russian league previously announced it will resume games on June 21.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko says “both players and fans have missed the vivid emotions of a match and the noise from the stands. Soon all this will return.”

The move could help clubs stem losses from refunding ticket holders.

Only neighboring Belarus is currently holding professional soccer games with fans in the stadium.

The top two divisions of the Swedish league have been given the go-ahead to start their seasons on June 14.

There will be no spectators at matches.

The season was scheduled to start on April 4 but was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

