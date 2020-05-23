The Latest: Czech soccer league restarts after 73-day halt

In this photo provided by Atletico Madrid, team players take part in the first group training session in Madrid, Spain, Monday May 18, 2020. All Spanish league clubs can begin group training sessions this week despite stricter lockdown restrictions remaining in place in parts of Spain because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Atletico de Madrid via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Czech league restarted under strict conditions on Saturday.

Teplice beat visiting Liberec 2-0 without spectators as the First League resumed after a 73-day stoppage. The teams entered the stadium separately and players were not allowed to shake hands or celebrate goals together.

The restart was made possible after the government eased restrictions that contained the coronavirus outbreak.

The Czech Republic has not been as badly hit by the pandemic as the likes of Italy, Spain, France and Britain.

One player from league leader Slavia Prague and another one from Mlada Bolestav tested positive for the coronavirus in a mandatory initial round of testing and were quarantined. All the tests in the second round of testing were negative.

The government allowed a maximum of 150 people at Teplice’s stadium on Saturday even though current restrictions limit gatherings to 100 people. That number will increase to 300 next week.

Six rounds of games in the regular season and the playoffs remain in the league, which is scheduled to be completed by July 15.

The soccer league in Spain will be allowed to resume from June 8, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday.

While the top tier, La Liga, can play from this date, it has already said it wants to resume play on June 12. It is unclear when the first games will be held.

There has been no play in the top tier due to the coronavirus crisis since March 12.

Teams have recently returned to training at club facilities, but with players practicing individually.

Barcelona is top of the league with a two-point lead over Real Madrid after 27 of 38 rounds.

