The Latest: Southampton players defer some of their salaries

A locked gate is seen by the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City was due to play Burnley in an English Premier League soccer match Saturday March 14, 2020, after all English soccer games were cancelled due to the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Southampton has become the first Premier League club to announce its players will defer some of their salaries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League had wanted all squads to take a 30% pay cut but the move led to a standoff with the players’ union.

The league has been indefinitely suspended.

Southampton says players will defer part of their salaries in April, May and June “to help protect the future of the club, the staff that work within it and the community we serve.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, his coaching staff and directors will also defer some pay over three months.

Southampton says it has “put measures in place to ensure that all staff not deferring part of their salaries will continue to receive 100% of their pay, paid in the normal way until 30th June.”

