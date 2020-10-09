The Latest: Nadal wins 1st set in French Open semifinals 6-3

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Rafael Nadal had to work hard to win the first set of his semifinal match against 12th-seeded Diego Schwartzman at the French Open.

Nadal was broken once and had to save three other break points before winning the set 6-3 with the roof open on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The second-seeded Spaniard is chasing a 13th French Open title. He has never lost the opening set of a semifinal match at Roland Garros and has won all 12 of his previous semifinals.

The first set was marked by many long rallies. Nadal played 47 points on his serve and 18 were rallies of 10 shots of more.

Nadal broke Schwartzman in the second and fourth games but was broken himself in the third game.

1 p.m.

Yui Kamiji won her fourth French Open title in the women’s wheelchair singles by beating Momoko Ohtani 6-2, 6-1 in an all-Japanese final.

Ohtani upset defending champion Diede de Groot to advance to the final. The Dutchwoman had beaten Kamiji in last year’s final.

