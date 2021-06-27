The Harlem Globetrotters want to join the NBA

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 25: Angelo “Spider” Sharpless #42 of the Harlem Globetrotters slides across the court as he is introduced before the team’s exhibition game against the Washington Generals at the Orleans Arena on August 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Cue up Sweet Georgia Brown. Get the crowd hyped. And watch Big Easy Lofton try to inbound the ball to his Harlem Globetrotters teammate Hot Shot Swanson with the game on the line against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Well, if the Globetrotters get what they’re asking for, that could be a reality.

The beloved traveling basketball show is comprised of former college standouts and intriguing talents, and their ownership group is asking the National Basketball Association to let the showmen into the league as a proper team.

The Globetrotters are owned by Herschend Family Entertainment, which owns regional theme parks and attractions across the country.