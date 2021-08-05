The field is set after Whitney Drawing Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The field is set. Wednesday was drawing day for the Whitney Stakes, setting the stage for the big day Saturday.

Knicks Go is the favorite out of the 4 post, currently at 6-5 odds. Trainer Brad Cox is content with the draw. “Its fine,” Cox said. “He has speed. Hopefully he gets away well and is able to put himself in good position. He’s a frontrunner so hopefully he can establish position early on the lead, and slow things down going up the backside and he’s able to finish down the lane.”

Swiss Skydiver received the third post. Trainer Ken McPeek doesn’t feel the position should have too much of an impact. “Fair number,” McPeek said. “I didn’t want to be on the inside on the 1, but it’s a small field so I don’t think post position is going to make a dramatic difference.”

All of the post positions and odds for the horses can be found below: