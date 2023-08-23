SARATOGA, NY (NEWS10) — The field is set for the 154th running of the Travers Stakes. The drawing was held Tuesday at the Adelphi Hotel.

It’s a star-studded field features the winners of each of the Triple Crown races. Mage won the Kentucky Derby, Arcangelo won the Belmont Stakes, and National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes. All three horses will run in the Travers.

The full field can be found below, along with the post positions and the morning line odds: