SoFi Stadium truly a super spectacle all its own

LOS ANGELES (Nexstar) — When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field against the Rams at their home stadium on February 13, all eyes will be on the field.

But make no mistake: SoFi Stadium is a spectacle all on its own.

The stadium covers 3.1 million square feet and is the first indoor/outdoor stadium ever. It also has the largest video board in the world: 70,000 square feet, weighing 2.2 million pounds.

AJ McCord files this report.