SoFi Stadium truly a super spectacle all its own

The Big Game

Super Bowl LVI features LA Rams on home field vs Cincinnati Bengals

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

LOS ANGELES (Nexstar) — When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field against the Rams at their home stadium on February 13, all eyes will be on the field.

But make no mistake: SoFi Stadium is a spectacle all on its own.

The stadium covers 3.1 million square feet and is the first indoor/outdoor stadium ever. It also has the largest video board in the world: 70,000 square feet, weighing 2.2 million pounds.

AJ McCord files this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19