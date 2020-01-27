‘It was like a fairytale ending’: Michael Strahan talks transition from Super Bowl winner to broadcaster

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — We’ve seen dozens of NFL players make the transition to broadcasting. However, we have not seen anyone experience the success of Michael Strahan.

From “FOX NFL Sunday” to “Kelly and Michael” to “Good Morning America”, Strahan has been everywhere over the last few years.

The native Texan, who spent 15 seasons in the NFL, said joining the team was intimidating and scary at first.

“They welcomed me with open arms. They definitely hazed me on-air, live — not even behind the scenes,” Strahan said. “So, they tested me early.”

Certainly, things quickly changed and Strahan became a key member of the team. He now considers the crew a family.

What isn’t lost on him is the fact he was able to leave the NFL at the top of his game. Strahan’s last time on the field was Super Bowl XLII beating the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

“To win…the Super Bowl in Arizona with FOX and these guys covering the game was super special,” Strahan said. “It was like a fairtale ending.”

Strahan said his exit from the NFL and transition to the FOX team was an ideal ending anyone could’ve hoped for.

