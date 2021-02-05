Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell in full practice ahead of Super Bowl LV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell is going through a full practice the Friday before the Super Bowl after a knee injury, the football club reported.

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 25: Le’Veon Bell #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Bell was out during the AFC Championship game recovering from an injury he got while playing the Cleveland Browns during the divisional playoff round. He was one of several players sitting out that game, but he was expected to return by Super Bowl LV.

The 6-foot-1 running back joined KC in late October after a short stint with the New York Jets. He racked up 328 yards for the season with an average of four per carry.

Bell’s return rounds out Kansas City’s running game, especially after gaining back Clyde Edwards-Helaire two weeks ago. With Damien Williams making three and the use of wide receivers as running backs, the Chiefs now have at least five rushing weapons at their disposal. That doesn’t include quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins remains questionable for the big game with a calf injury. However, he was also scheduled for full practice Friday, Feb. 5.

As of Friday, no Buccaneers or Chiefs players or staff tested positive for COVID-19, which will allow all active players to travel and play.