Big Game Bound Week 21: It’s down to the Chiefs and Buccaneers

Today’s episode of “Big Game Bound” has concluded. Check back later to watch it on demand.

(NEXSTAR) — Thirty-two teams started the season with dreams of winning the Lombardi Trophy. Now, only two remain.

This week on “Big Game Bound,” we preview the Big Game itself. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers have already made history by becoming the first team to host and play in a Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team to repeat since the Patriots in 2005. Tom Brady was the quarterback on that Patriots team, but he’ll be wearing a Buccaneers jersey in this game.

Brady is chasing a record seventh Super Bowl ring and will try to become the only second quarterback to win Super Bowls in both the AFC and NFC. Peyton Manning is the other.

Host Jack Doles will check in with Dan Lucas in Tampa and Rob Collins in Kansas City. And Jarrett Payton discusses the matchup between “The Goat and The Baby Goat.”

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET during the NFL season. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking here.