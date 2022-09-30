ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Not all of us can play like Tiger Woods or Scottie Scheffler, but any seasoned golfer will claim the course they’re playing on makes all the difference. When the top golf courses come to mind, most may think of Augusta, Pebble Beach, or perhaps even Royal County Down in Northern Ireland. A new study released by Golf Workout Program breaks it all down, from costs at golf courses, weather scores, as well as the best American cities for anyone looking to “hit the links.”

Based on several factors, including a composite score, weather score, the number of PGA Tour events a given city has hosted in the last five years, sporting goods stores per 100,000 residents, and golf courses/country clubs per 100,000 residents, the report has ranked what they believe to be the top American cities for golfers.

Tucson, AZ Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Tulsa, OK Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Rochester, NY Jacksonville, FL Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL St. Louis, MO-IL Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

According to the report, costs at golf courses have consistently been on the rise. Since 2006, the costs of membership dues and fees at golf courses have increased by over 40%, with the cost of greens and guest fees up over 20%, and food and beverage sales by over 30% in that same time frame. The report claims that the increase in prices is associated with the rise in popularity golf has seen. With most people stuck inside during the height of the pandemic, golf offered a nice relief to get outside and stay socially distant from others.

The report also finds that larger states have more courses overall, naturally, but Southern and Southwestern states offer the best weather for golfers. It finds Arizona to be the most accommodating state for golfers,weather-wisee.

Albany ranked 69 among all midsize U.S. metros.