The Albany Knicks back on the pitch after long layoff

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Knicks are back out in full force after nearly a year and a half off the pitch.

“It feels amazing,” team president Dom Petrella said. “I think we all were itching for rugby and the year off, the year and a half off was hard. People kind of have reinvigorated themselves to come out and play rugby.

“It’s really great to see and we’re happy to be able to facilitate that,” Petrella said.

The Knicks off mens, womens and youth clubs, with seasons running throughout the year. As thing open back up, the club has seen better numbers than their pre-pandemic levels.

“I think people missed it,” Michaela Conway, the women’s team captain said. “I think people that played in college or played a few years ago and were looking to come back to it, they had a little time off and they looked back and they thought, this will be fun.

“It’s been great to have a bunch of new college graduates and college kids and members of the community come out and play with us,” Conway added.

“People are ready to get back out on the pitch, ready to come out regularly and get back to that normal rugby schedule and get back to the sport we all love,” Petrella said.

While they have been welcoming back many players, it’s never too late to start. The Knicks welcome players of all experience levels to come out and get a feel for the game.

“It really is an all-inclusive sport,” Cono Cirone, the men’s team captain said. “I mean as you can tell I’m not the biggest guy, and we have people of all sizes and shapes come out, and we have players come out who have never played before all the time.”

“Might as well come out and try it,” Conway said. “You never know if you’re going to love it. Most of us started in college and never played before so there’s no time that’s too late to start.”