The Albany Academies hold signing for 13 student athletes

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Academies held a spring signing day for their student athletes on Wednesday morning, celebrating 13 athletes making their choice to move on to the next level.

For the O’Briens, signing day was another notch on the belt.

William is the 12th member of his family to play a varsity spot at the Academies. Most of them were tennis players, including two brothers who currently play in college. Now the senior will follow in their footsteps at Fairfield.

“One’s at Navy and one’s at Union,” William said. “There’s not much pressure on me because I’ve been beating them up a little bit recently, but they’re supporting me and I support them. Just happy for each other.”

Academy’s signing was six years in the making for Ivan Young.

He signed his commitment letter to St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, where he’ll swim the 100-meter butterfly. When he was in seventh grade, Young didn’t know how to swim — at all. After a quick process of elimination, he dove head first into the opportunity.

“The school requires that you do a sport and the other sports at the time were wrestling and hockey, and I’m not one for physical contact,” Young said. “So you know, learning how to swim and getting to the point where I am today has given me so much confidence to where it’s just unbelievable.”

“I never would have thought I’d end up in a place like this growing up,” Young added.

The full list of Albany Academy student athletes signing their letters of intent can be found below: