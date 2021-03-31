Tehoka Nanticoke dismissed from UAlbany lacrosse program

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tehoka Nanticoke will no longer don the purple and gold.

The UAlbany athletic department announced Wednesday afternoon that the star attackman has been dismissed from the program.

UAlbany released the following statement regarding Nanticoke’s dismissal:

The University at Albany men’s lacrosse program and head coach Scott Marr have announced the dismissal of Tehoka Nanticoke from the program. Nanticoke was dismissed based on internal team issues. Marr and the program wish Nanticoke well moving forward. There will be no further comment at this time.

Nanticoke took to Twitter to confirm his dismissal and stated: “it is what is best for me personally and for the future of this team.”

Nanticoke also mentioned in the statement that he plans to graduate at UAlbany and expressed support from the coaching staff as well as his teammates.

This story is developing and will be updated.

