ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 10 years trotting around the globe, Siena graduate Tay Fisher is back in the Capital Region.

The former Harlem Globetrotter is hosting Tay Fisher’s Fundamental Basketball Camp at the Albany Capital Center. The co-ed camp welcomes players ages eight to 17.

Fisher helped lead the Saints to the MAAC championship in 2008. He then dropped 19 points in a first round tournament win over Vanderbilt.

Though Fisher is done with his playing career, he’s not done spreading his love for the game. “It means so much for me to come back to the Albany area to be able to give the kids my love,” said Fisher. “I’m retired now, you know? So, being with the Globetrotters is over. But my love for the community, my love for basketball is still there. This is my 18th year doing these basketball camps and being around the community and I’m not gonna stop. It keeps getting better and better every year.”

Fisher will run another camp in Albany next week. For more information, visit his website here.