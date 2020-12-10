Taramac’s Tyler Nemjo signs NLI to play soccer at Northeastern

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Nemjo family is churning out another division I athlete.

Just a year after Taramac’s Tristan Nemjo signed on to play division I baseball at Hofstra, his younger brother Tyler is following in his footsteps — only Tyler will play division I soccer. He signed his letter of intent to Northeastern Wednesday afternoon.

“Yeah it was always a goal for me,” Nemjo said. “Once Tristan went I knew I didn’t want him to show me up.”

“Brotherly love, he can’t be better than me, I can’t be better than him so it’s good to go D-I,” Nemjo added. “Following in his footsteps but I’ll make my own path in socccer.”

Coming from a baseball family, Tyler knew he wanted to change things up a bit by going the soccer route.

“I wanted to be different,” he said. “My whole family liked baseball and it was every day of life baseball, baseball, baseball and soccer was something different and I got to make my own path, make my own choices so that’s what really drew me to soccer.”