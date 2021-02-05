Tampa Bay or Kansas City? Spike the Turtle makes her prediction

Sports

by: Chris Boehlke

Posted: / Updated:

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Big Game is Sunday night, and there are many who will try to predict the winner. NEWS10 ABC photographer Chris Boehlke thought we should try a less conventional approach.

Meet Spike. She is a 19-year-old Red-eared Slider from Waterford, and she has a voracious appetite. 

So here’s the setup — We built a little football stadium for the turtle, complete with goalposts and team logos. In the end zone, we placed two plates of food: one for Kansas City and the other for Tampa Bay. 

We put Spike on offense at her 25-yard line and waited to see who she would choose.

And, well, let’s just say turtles aren’t known for their haste.

Eventually, she figured it out. But who did she pick? You be the judge. She stepped briefly on one plate first, and then stepped toward the other a few seconds later.

Maybe we’ll just have to wait until Sunday to find out!

