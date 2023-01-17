ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Tamarac boys basketball team has rolled to a 9-2 record this season, ranked 6th in the state in Class B. They would be put to the test Tuesday night against the defending champs in Class AA, Green Tech.

The Bengals led the Eagles 61-56 with three minutes to play in the game. The Eagles flew back to tie it at 63, thanks to big and-1 opportunities from Jasai King and Ramere Brown. Tamarac’s Jack Casey hit what proved to be the game-winning three with 18 seconds left, as the Bengals held on for the 68-65 win.

It was Casey’s seventh three on the night, dropping 25 points in the win. “I was just in the zone; I was locked in,” said the senior. “It means a lot to us. We really work hard in practice. Took a real team effort for everything just to get the win. We were all confident that we could win the game, and just play our hearts out, and try to get the ‘dub’.”

“We got five seniors that start, and at no point do you ever really feel like you’re in trouble, because you know that they’re gonna execute down the stretch,” said Tamarac head coach Eric Medved. “There’s always teams that are giving us a run, but I tell you what, I believe in my guys.”

The 10-2 Bengals will host Mechanicville Friday night, while the 5-5 Eagles will host East.