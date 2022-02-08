Tamarac sweeps season series over Mechanicville in top-10 battle
MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. — The No. 1 Tamarac boys basketball team downed Mechanicville for the second time this season 63-55 in a competitive Wasaren League showdown Monday night that never saw either team lead by double digits. Zach Rice scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Bengals to the road victory, protecting their perfect record in league play.
The Red Raiders, also a top-10 Class B team in New York, battled back multiple times in the first half to take a 31-30 halftime lead. The Bengals used a 9-0 third-quarter run to build some separation, and held on to secure the win.
Colin Richardson led all scorers with 19 points in defeat.
