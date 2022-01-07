Tamarac drops Mechanicville in battle of Class B powers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tamarac and Mechanicville boys basketball teams met in a battle of Class B powers on Friday night. The Bengals were ranked third in the state, while the Red Raiders were ranked tenth.

Mechanicville got out to a hot start, leading 18-15 after the first quarter. But Tamarac cruised from there, handing the Red Raiders their first loss 75-60. The Bengals improve to 7-2, while Mechanicville falls to 6-1.

Junior Joey Paulin led the way for Tamarac with 20 points. Zach Rice and James Blake each added 19 points. Tyler Eiseman led Mechanicville with 20 points.

