Tallying sixth-straight win, women’s basketball takes down UMass Lowell

Lowell, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes and the River Hawks battled throughout the contest with many lead changes before UAlbany took the victory, Wednesday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am so proud of this team and the way they competed tonight. We had another outstanding defensive effort and every player rose to the challenge in the absence of our missing players. They stayed together and played for each other.”

KEY STATS

Sophomore Kayla Cooper and freshman Freja Werth led the team with 13 points each.

Freshman Lilly Phillips and junior Helene Haegerstrand followed closely, also totaling double-digit points.

Cooper completed her second double-double on the season with a team-high 14 rebounds (including 12 defensive rebounds).

Phillips led shooting 83% from the field with a 100% shooting accuracy from outside the arc.

Freshman Abby Ray tallied a night-high three steals and Phillips led with four assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Lilly Phillips opened the game with a layup on the first possession.

UMass Lowell retaliated with a three-pointer to take the early lead but the Great Danes came back with two-straight layups, earning a 6-3 lead at 6:18.

The lead changed twice more before the end of the first quarter saw a UAlbany advantage, 16-12.

The River Hawks compiled the first two layups of the second quarter to tie the score at 16. Three possessions later, UMass Lowell tallied a 19-18 lead at 7:05.

After another three lead changes, the Great Danes were able to pull ahead with a four-point lead, 28-24, at 1:39.

Kayla Cooper made two free throws and the River Hawks made a three-pointer to close the half with a UAlbany lead, 30-27.

The Great Danes continued to extend the point differential through the beginning of the third quarter, eventually tallying a seven-point lead, the largest at this point, with 7:47 to go.

While scoring continued back-and-forth, UAlbany slowly continued expanding the score differential until it held a 45-36 lead at the end of the third quarter.

UMass Lowell held off the Great Dane offense until 6:30 when Freja Werth tallied a layup to make the score 47-41, UAlbany.

From there, the Great Danes made their way to a 10-point lead at 4:09, 51-41. This would prove to be the largest lead of the game.

The River Hawks attempted to continue the comeback, getting within three points with just 35 seconds on the clock, but UAlbany held them off to take the road win, 58-52, and continue undefeated in conference play.

NEXT: The Great Danes continue on the road at NJIT on Saturday (Jan. 15).