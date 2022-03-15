LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena women’s basketball rising senior Cheyenne Talbot and rising junior Chantell Gonzalez have informed the program of their intentions to transfer and have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“We thank Cheyenne and Chantell for their contributions to Siena, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors,” said head coach Jim Jabir.

Talbot appeared in 22 games, averaging 1.4 points per game over 8.2 minutes per game in her only season with the Saints in 2021-22.

In two years at Siena, Gonzalez appeared in 12 games, averaging 0.4 points per game. In 2021-22, she averaged 0.5 points per game over 3.2 minutes per game.

Both Talbot and Gonzalez depart Siena in good academic standing.