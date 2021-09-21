Tahoe tucks two for Shaker in win over Niskayuna

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday afternoon featured a fun Suburban Council girls soccer matchup featuring the defending co-champs, Shaker, hosting Niskayuna.

In the first half Micaela Tahoe got an angle on her defender and let it fly for the game’s first goal. A nice tuck in the left corner beat Maddie Mills to give Shaker a 1-0 lead.

Later in the first half the Blue Bison were awarded a corner kick and Abigail Dranichak delivered a ball for Mayah Wheeler, who headed it to Tahoe, who tucked another goal inside the bar with her back to the goal to give Shaker a 2-0 lead that they wouldn’t give up in a 2-0 win.