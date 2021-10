Craryville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Taconic Hills hosted Coxsackie-Athens Friday night as the 1-2 Titans were looking to push for that fourth playoff spot in the Class C South division.

Taconic Hills rolled in this one, going up as many as 32 in the first half as they evened back up at .500.

The Titans host Cairo-Durham/Catskill next Friday.