Table tennis commentator brings excitement to Olympic games

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — It’s safe to say Adam Bobrow is one of the most colorful commentators at the Tokyo Olympics. And when you see him, you’ll understand why.

“I love table tennis and I want to help the world love it,” he says.

Bobrow is an announcer as well as a competitive table tennis player. “As a commentator, I don’t see my job as just calling the games, I create the story. I get to find the context, I get to help people care about the athletes and get them emotionally invested.”

Bobrow’s love of the sport started when he was a kid. “My dad played ping pong with me on the driveway and he did things that I never imagined possible.”

And now Bobrow is redefining what’s possible. His nickname, “Snakeman,” comes from one of his signature moves which are almost as memorable as his signature look.