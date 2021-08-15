Syracuse to retire four jerseys this season, including 1st three women athletes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Four Syracuse Athletes, including the first three women in school history, will have their jerseys retired during the 2021-22 athletic season.
Felisha Legette-Jack (1984-89 women’s basketball), Anna Goodale (2002-05 women’s rowing), and Katie Rowan-Thompson (2006-09 women’s lacrosse) are joined by Gary Gait (1987-90 men’s lacrosse) in the honor.
In recent years, the SU fanbase has become vocal about the university honoring women athletes.
All four athletes have continued their athletic careers by transitioning to coaching. Legette-Jack is the head coach for Buffalo Bulls women’s program, Rowan-Thompson is the head coach for the Albany Great Danes women’s program, Gary Gait just recently moved from the Syracuse women’s program to the men’s, and Goodale is an assistant coach for the Ohio State Buckeye’s women’s program.
Below is a list of accomplishments for each athlete provided by Syracuse University:
Felisha Legette-Jack
- Ranks 8th in program history in career points (1,526)
- Ranks 4th in program history in career rebounds (927)
- Ranks 4th in field goals made (632)
- Ranks 7th in rebounding average (7.9 in 117 games)
- Ranks 6th in single-season rebounds (292)
- One of three players in school history to score more than 1,500 points and grab more than 900 rebounds
- Three-time All-BIG EAST selection
- Named to the BIG EAST Conference Silver Anniversary Team in 2004
Gary Gait
- A three-time NCAA Champion and four-time All-American as a player
- 1988 and 1990 Lt. Raymond J. Enners Award winner, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding player
- Holds Syracuse records for career goals scored (192), which was the NCAA single-season record until 2008, and single-season goals (70). His nine goals against Navy in the 1990 NCAA Tournament tied the tournament and Syracuse single-game standards.
- As head coach, led the Orange women’s squad to three national title games, eight national semifinals, six conference regular-season titles and three conference tournament crowns
- Mentored four Tewaaraton Award finalists (Katie Rowan, Michelle Tumolo, Alyssa Murray and Kayla Treanor)
- 2008 IWLCA Regional Coach of the Year
- 2011 BIG EAST co-Coach of the Year
- 2015 and 2017 ACC Coach of the Year
- Inducted as a charter member of the NLL Hall of Fame (2006)
- Earned International Lacrosse Federation (ILF) All-World Team honors
- Won three NLL titles, three MLL titles, three Mann Cups, one Heritage Cup and one ILF World Championship
Anna Goodale
- 2003 and 2005 All-American (first team)
- 2004 All-American (second team)
- Four-year varsity member at SU (2001-05)
- 2005 Soladay Award winner (the highest honor presented to a Syracuse female and male student-athlete)
- Three-time CRCA National Scholar-Athlete Award winner
- 2005 CoSIDA Academic All-American (second team)
- Six-year member of the U.S. rowing team:
- 2008 Olympic gold medalist
- Won four World Championships (set world record time in 2006)
- Won three World Cups
- Competed in record-setting boats at the Henley Regatta (set course record in 2006)
- Won three gold medals at the head of the Charles Regatta
- 2015 Maine Athletics Hall of Fame inductee
- Coached at Gonzaga University (2014-15) and Ohio State University (2015-19)
- Became a part of the national rowing team in 2005
Katie Rowan-Thompson
- Syracuse all-time leader in points (396) and assists (164)
- 2008 Tewaaraton Award Finalist
- 2008 Honda Award Finalist
- 2009 Soladay Award winner (the highest honor presented to a Syracuse female and male student-athlete)
- Three-time IWLCA All-America First Team honoree
- Two-time BIG EAST Attacker of the Year
- Four-time All-BIG EAST First Team selection
- Two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American
- Holds the NCAA Tournament single-game records for points (13) and assists in a game (8)
- Led Team USA to FIL World Cup in 2009 and 2013
- 2013 All-World Team
- Holds US Lacrosse career records for points and assists
