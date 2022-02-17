Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a special weekend for UAlbany women’s lacrosse coach Katie Thomson. After the Great Danes take on Colgate Saturday, she’ll be honored by her alma mater Sunday.

The former Syracuse star will have her number 21 jersey retired before the Orange take on Stony Brook at 4 p.m. Sunday. Thomson is Syracuse’s all-time leader in scoring and assists, and the Delmar native is regarded as one of the greatest to ever play. She was humbled by the honor.

“I’m just really blown away to be honored in such a way with a jersey retirement at Syracuse,” Thomson said.

“It’s really special for me but it’s really a celebration of the women’s lacrosse program at Syracuse and all of my teammates and coaches who deserve all of the credit for this opportunity,” Thomson added.

The Great Danes head coach plans to attend Sunday’s ceremony at Syracuse with her assistant coaches.