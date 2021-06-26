Svingala notches impressive win at Cage Wars

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mixed Martial Arts was back in a big way Saturday night in the Capital Region.

Cage Wars returned for the first time in over a year, bringing great local MMA fighters to the Washington Armory. Two Albany-based fighters went at in the bantamweight class, former Maple Hill wrestler Trent Svingala vs. Steve Miller.

Svingala is currently a wrestler at Buffalo but still trains in MMA. This was his first bout in two year and he shot out of a cannon to start this one. He got Miller on the mat quickly and controlled the pace early. Midway through the first round he went for the knockout blow and put Miller on the ground.

It was an impressive win for Svingala as he won the knockout of the night award and is now 2-0 in his career.

“I felt great, it was a lot all at once,” Svingala said. “When it’s happening you don’t even think about it, it was just so fast. A great experience.

“That’s kind of the most fun I could have,” he continued. “I know that sounds crazy on a Saturday night the most fun I can have is stepping in there and earning what I’ve been training for and working for.

“I hope that whatever the outcome was everybody was happy they came out for it, you know, and that’s the most I can ask for is my fans and friends be happy.”

Svingala is packing up and heading to Buffalo in three days to begin training for wrestling season.

