Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There were just four teams standing in Section 2 Hockey entering the day, with all four looking to punch their ticket to the sectional championship Tuesday night.

The Sunday evening double header at Messa Rink began with top-seeded Shenendehowa taking on four seed Albany Academy. Shen took a 1-0 lead after the first period, but the Cadets had an answer in the second. Mack Frazier crashed the net and finished among the chaos to even things up at one.

A few moments later in the second, the Plainsmen fire right back. Freddy Hicks fired a wrister from deep to give Shen a 2-1 lead heading into the third.

It was in that final frame that Nolan Sullivan went off. In one of the crazier goals you’ll see at the high school level, Sullivan split two defenders, was knocked onto his butt, and held his concentration to finish in front of the net in a goal that you simply have to watch above.

He wasn’t even close to being done. Sullivan came right back down to score again a few moments later (on his skates this time) and proceeded to finish with four goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over Albany Academy.

With the win, the Plainsmen move on to face the Adirondack Rivermen Tuesday night at Messa Rink for the Section 2 championship.