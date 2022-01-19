Sullivan scores twice in Shen’s shutout over Bethlehem

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday night featured a showdown at the top of the standings when Bethlehem visited Shenendehowa.

The Plainsmen sat atop the standings at 7-1-1 in conference while the Eagles were a half-game behind at 6-1-1. They were scoreless after one period, but then Shen exploded in the second thanks to senior Nolan Sullivan.

Colin Palmer was behind the crease when he found Sullivan right in front and the senior forward did the rest with some fancy stick work to put Shen up 1-0. Quickly after that, Sullivan found teammate Brandon Stocker right in front to give the Plainsmen a 2-0 lead.

Then Sullivan put the nail in the coffin on a breakaway with a gorgeous deke to put Shen up 3-0 for good right before the end of the third, giving the Plainsmen a commanding lead atop the Section 2 hockey standings.

Next up for Shen is a visit at Canton (Section 10) Friday at 5:30 p.m. while Bethlehem hosts Queensbury at 7 p.m.