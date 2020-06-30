SU men’s, women’s basketball season ticket and parking upgrades on temporary hold

Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots 3 -point shot over the Virginia Tech defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Jan. 18 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Athletics sent an e-mail out to men’s and women’s basketball ticket holders, that they were temporarily putting a hold on season ticket and parking upgrades for the upcoming basketball season.

According to the letter:

“We are continuing to review many potential plans for attendance at our home events this fall. The University is working closely with public health and government officials to create and deploy a public health strategy that protects and safeguards the well-being of our fans, student-athletes, and the campus and Central New York communities. As we shared in May, at this time we are anticipating and planning for reduced capacity to some degree for football season. For men’s and women’s basketball, it is simply too early to tell.”

Orange Club activities are on pause as well.

The university will provide more information as details become clearer.

