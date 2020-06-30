1  of  2
Breaking News
18-year-old killed in shooting in Cohoes
The Capital Region has been cleared to begin Phase Four

SU men’s, women’s basketball season ticket and parking upgrades on temporary hold

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots 3 -point shot over the Virginia Tech defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Jan. 18 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Athletics sent an e-mail out to men’s and women’s basketball ticket holders, that they were temporarily putting a hold on season ticket and parking upgrades for the upcoming basketball season.

According to the letter:

“We are continuing to review many potential plans for attendance at our home events this fall. The University is working closely with public health and government officials to create and deploy a public health strategy that protects and safeguards the well-being of our fans, student-athletes, and the campus and Central New York communities. As we shared in May, at this time we are anticipating and planning for reduced capacity to some degree for football season. For men’s and women’s basketball, it is simply too early to tell.”

Orange Club activities are on pause as well.

The university will provide more information as details become clearer.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG