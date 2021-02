SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball game against the Louisville Cardinals for Wednesday evening has been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program.

Syracuse’s next scheduled game is Saturday, Feb. 20, against Notre Dame in the Carrier Dome. The game is slated for a 2:00 p.m. start and can be viewed on the ACC Network.