Strong start not enough for Golden Knights in long-awaited season opener

Springfield, Mass. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose, playing for the first time in more than a year, opened the 2021 season by falling 16-9 in this afternoon’s Northeast-10 Conference game at American International.



Sophomore midfielder Deanna Ciliento and freshman midfielder Daria Bock scored three goals apiece to lead the Golden Knights (0-1/0-1 NE10). Ciliento registered a game-high five draw controls, while freshman goalie Dorothy Gaffney stopped nine AIC shots in her collegiate debut.



Junior attacker Molly Leavitt topped the Yellow Jackets (1-1/1-1 NE10) with five points on four goals and an assist. Sophomore midfielder Liz Day and senior midfielder Devin Coulter added three goals and an assist each, while senior goalie Chelsea Davis recorded nine saves.

Saint Rose built a 4-3 lead, but AIC closed the opening period on a 7-1 run to take a 10-5 halftime advantage. After Saint Rose netted the first two goals following the break to make it 10-7 with 22:48 remaining, the Yellow Jackets answered with a 3-0 spurt to regain some breathing room.

Looking ahead, both squads are scheduled to face nationally ranked opponents Saturday afternoon. Saint Rose hosts #24 Pace at 2:00 pm, while AIC travels to Long Island to face top-ranked Adelphi at 1:00 pm.