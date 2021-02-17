Strong second half pushes Saint Rose men past host Molloy

Rockville Centre, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose led for nearly 80.0 percent of the game and outscored host Molloy 60-45 throughout the final 23 minutes to chalk up a 73-63 victory tonight. The Golden Knights also outrebounded the Lions (2-3) 47-33 and generated a 17-6 scoring differential from the free throw line.

Two freshman guards led the way for Saint Rose (1-1). Tray Alexander finished with a “double-double” behind 19 points and 10 assists, while Shane O’Dell (Schenectady, N.Y./Schalmont) led all scorers with 21 points to go along with eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Eric Fleming also manufactured a “double-double” behind career-highs of 12 points and 10 boards.

“It was a gritty win for our team tonight. It was the first time on the road in quite some time and we got some big contributions from our younger guys. Eric (Fleming), Shane (O’Dell), Sean Dadey, and Tray (Alexander) all played really well. It was good to see our guys gang rebound against a tough and physical Molloy team,” said head coach Mike Perno.

The Golden Knights put themselves in control with a 13-2 jaunt at the 12:14 mark of the second half that transformed a two point, 45-43, lead into a 13 point, 58-45, advantage with 7:39 remaining. Molloy stuck around and cut its deficit to five, 68-53, with 1:47 showing on the clock. However, Saint Rose finished 5-for-6 from the foul line throughout the final 54 seconds to put the last touches on the victory.

Freshman guard Kenny Lazo led Molloy (2-3) with 11 points.

Looking ahead, Saint Rose is scheduled to return home Monday for a 7:00 pm game versus American International. Molloy has a pair of dates at St. Thomas Aquinas Saturday and Sunday.