Strong opening against UMBC propels UAlbany men’s lacrosse to America East Championship Game

Baltimore, M.D. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s lacrosse team, the #4 seed heading into postseason play, began the team’s quest for America East Championship number 10 with a 14-12 victory over top seeded UMBC. The Great Danes led from start to finish, never relinquishing the lead throughout the contest. A strong opening was the key to victory, with seven of UAlbany’s 14 goals coming in the first quarter. UMBC played strong down the stretch, tying the game twice in the fourth, but the Great Danes found the back of the net twice within the final three minutes to walk away with the semifinal win.



Key Stats

Graydon Hogg led the way for UAlbany, scoring a hat-trick and adding an assist on seven shots. Hogg forced a key turnover late in the game, forcing UMBC to surrender the ball in their own territory, which led to the game-winning goal for the Great Danes with less than three minutes left.

Corey Yunker finished with a hat-trick of his own, going a perfect 3-for-3 with shots on goal. Yunker's final tally proved to be the game winner, finding the back of the net with an assist from Ron John after Hogg forced the game-changing turnover.

Graduate attack Jakob Patterson finished with seven shots on goal, scoring twice and adding an assist.

Liam Donnelly had multiple game-changing saves throughout the day, finishing with seven saves in total.

Regan Endres won the faceoff battle, winning 18 of the 29 faceoffs in the game.

won the faceoff battle, winning 18 of the 29 faceoffs in the game. UAlbany and UMBC both finished with 37 shots. The Great Danes outshout the Retrievers 15-5 in the first quarter before UMBC rebounded to take a 14-4 advantage in the second to even things out. UMBC won the groundball battle 32-29, but the Great Danes finished with one less turnover (17-18).



“I’m really proud of our resolve throughout this game,” head coach Scott Marr said. “We started off great, we got the first quarter and the start we wanted, but we really struggled in the second quarter. We re-grouped at halftime, we still had a two-goal lead, and we came out and really played a solid second half. We give UMBC a lot of credit, they were down 7-1 and really turned this thing into a game. This is what semifinal and championship games are all about.”





How it Happened:

Junior Teioshontathe McComber scored the first goal of the game less than three minutes into the first quarter. Not long after, the Great Danes doubled the lead on a goal from Yunker following a nice feed from Peter Salit .

The Retrievers got on the board just over five minutes into the first. Galloway found the back of the UAlbany net for his 20th of the season.

of the season. UAlbany shot out to a quick 4-1 lead, forcing UMBC to take an early timeout. Four different Great Danes found the back of the net to start the game – McComber (12:13), Yunker (10:25), Hogg (9:11), and Hay (8:27).

UAlbany would go on a 5-0 scoring run before UMBC found the back of the net again, increasing the lead to 7-2. By the end of the first quarter, UMBC fought back to score twice and pull within four goals. The Great Danes were all over the Retrievers in the shot category one quarter in, outshooting them 15-5.

The hot start for UAlbany was quickly cooled down however. The Great Danes were shut out in the second quarter to keep the team at seven scores. UMBC scored twice to close the lead to just two goals. Shot totals at halftime were tied at 19 apiece, with the Retrievers outshooting the Great Danes 14-4 in the second frame.

Ron John ended the scoring drought for UAlbany, scoring 2:21 into the third quarter. It was the first goal for UAlbany since Hogg buried his second of the day in the first quarter. The scoreless span for UAlbany lasted 18:42.

After the lead was cut to just one near the end of the third, UAlbany fired off three-straight goals in just 1:10 of play. Scoring was Hogg (3), Patterson (2), and Yunker (2). UMBC scored once more before the horn, with UAlbany taking an 11-8 lead into the final frame.

UMBC knotted up the score, the first time since the scoreboard read 0-0, with a goal from Dupuis five minutes into the fourth.

With three minutes left in the game, the score tied at 12, UAlbany gave up the ball in the offensive zone. Hogg stayed on the play however, forcing pressure and causing UMBC’s Fedorchak to cough up the ball. The result of the turnover was a UAlbany goal from Yunker, but more specifically, the game winning goal for the Great Danes.

Though they were able to tie the game twice in the final quarter, UMBC never led the entire game.



Next: The Great Danes move on to the 2021 America East Championship Game. Game time is set for 10:00 a.m. this Saturday, May 8. UAlbany will face the winner of this evening’s matchup between #2 Vermont and #3 Stony Brook. Saturday’s game will be hosted by the Retrievers at UMBC Stadium in Baltimore.