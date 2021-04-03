Strong ground game propels Shaker past Saratoga

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker headed to the new turf at Saratoga High School Saturday looking to keep their perfect record intact, and they continued to do exactly that with a strong ground game.

The Blue Bison kept it on the ground for most of the first half, racking up a 28-0 halftime lead thanks to touchdown runs from Porter Ninstant (2), Dean Hartl, and Donovan Walker. Their dangerous ground game didn’t face much resistance from there on their way to a 49-0 win to move to 3-0 on the season.

Shaker heads to Schenectady next weekend while Saratoga hosts Colonie.

