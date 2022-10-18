LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – The last time Siena Men’s Basketball was predicted to finish sixth according to the MAAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the Saints captured both the league’s regular season and tournament titles outright. Siena hopes to repeat history again this winter. The Saints were projected to place sixth based on the collective voting of the conference’s 11 head coaches, while Jackson Stormo earned Preseason Second Team All-MAAC honors.



Siena will look to once again outperform its preseason ranking, something which the program has accomplished in two of head coach Carmen Maciariello ‘s first three seasons at the helm. In Maciariello’s first year, the Saints won both the MAAC Regular Season and Tournament Championships outright following a sixth-place preseason prognostication, while last winter Siena once again smashed its preseason ranking finishing third after being picked eighth. In Maciariello’s second season, the Saints matched their preseason pick of first.



Defending MAAC Regular Season Champion Iona is the 2022-23 preseason favorite according to the league’s 11 head coaches after receiving 119 out of a possible 121 points in the polling, and 10 of 11 first-place votes. Meanwhile Manhattan, which finished in a three-way tie for seventh-place last winter, skyrocketed to the No. 2 spot with 104 points while securing the other first-place vote. Rider, who also tied with the Jaspers in last year’s standings, rounded out a tight top-three with 101 points.



Last season’s last-place finisher Quinnipiac continued the upside-down trend in the polling by placing fourth with 80 points, edging out fifth-place Fairfield (77). Then came the Saints, rounding out the middle cluster with 70 points.



Following Siena marked a drastic drop-off to the bottom portion of the poll, with seventh-place Marist receiving just 41 points. Niagara and last year’s MAAC Tournament Champion and Elite Eight upstart Saint Peter’s tied for eighth (39), followed by conference newcomer Mount St. Mary’s (34) and Canisius (22) wrapping up the 11-team polling.



The Saints are looking to build off last season’s performance in which they posted a 15-14 overall record and finished third in the MAAC with a 12-8 league mark. Siena returns 10 letterwinners while welcoming seven newcomers – including six true freshmen – to this year’s squad.



Rider led all teams with a total of three of the 15 selections to the Preseason MAAC First, Second and Third Teams. The Preseason All-MAAC First Team featured five players from five different squads, with Manhattan’s Jose Perez voted the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year.



Stormo is Siena’s top returning scorer, rebounder, blocks, and field goal percentage leader from last season. The graduate student from Santa Barbara, California started 28 games in the low post last winter, and averaged 11.1 points while ranking fourth in the MAAC in blocks (1.3), sixth in field goal percentage (.536), and eighth in rebounding (6.8). Stormo scored in double figures 16 times highlighted by a pair of 20-point performances, and added his first three collegiate double-doubles while pulling down 10 or more rebounds on five occasions.



Siena Basketball season tickets starting at just $99 are on-sale now, and can be secured by logging onto sienasaints.com/tickets or by contacting the Siena Fan Relations Management Center by phone at (518) 487-2202, or by e-mail at sienatickets2@siena.edu. Individual game tickets to all 12 home games plus the Albany Cup at MVP Arena start as low as only $10 and can be purchased online at sienasaints.com/mbbtickets or by reaching out to the Fan Relations Center.



The Saints tip-off their 2022-23 season in just 20 days when they take on Holy Cross on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in Worcester, Massachusetts.