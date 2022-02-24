Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Half of the Section 2 Hockey semifinal picture was painted Wednesday with wins by Shenendehowa and Adirondack, meaning the other half would be decided Thursday.

The Rivermen awaited their opponent between the winner of the GMSVS Storm and Capital District Jets. In the first period the Jets were on the doorstep but Shane McKone was all over the puck with a scrum in front of the net.

Still scoreless in first, the Storm had chances. Axel Kotikoski used his speed to get to the net but Michael Lacouture turned him away. The captain didn’t have much luck either. Charlie Mulligan sent a rip from the blue line but LaCouture saved that as they headed to intermission scoreless.

It wasn’t until the second when the Storm finally broke through, and they found the net in waves. Dylan Bzdell scored twice in a three goal period on their way to a 5-0 victory. The Storm will face Adirondack Sunday at Union College in the Section 2 hockey semifinals.